Musk says Biden opened border floodgates so Democrats can stay in power

Elon Musk has again railed against President Joe Biden’s approach to securing the southern border, arguing that the commander-in-chief is letting millions of people into the country on purpose, so the Democrats can permanently stay in power.

Billionaire Musk, who has been a vocal critic of Biden’s border crisis, ripped into the president on X late Friday while sharing a 2021 news story headline revealing that Biden had intended to prioritize offering legal status to an estimated 11 million people while in office.

“Biden’s strategy is very simple,” Musk wrote.

“1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state.”

“That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective.”

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) report for fiscal 2023 shows that the number of illegal immigrants on the non-detained docket has soared from 3.7 million in FY 2021 to nearly 4.8 million in FY 2022 to nearly 6.2 million in FY 2023.

Musk, a legal immigrant from South Africa, went on to pin his post to the top of his X page account, adding in the caption “This explains why there are so few deportations, as every deportation is a lost vote.”

“As happened this week, you can literally assault police officers in broad daylight in New York, be released with no bail, give everyone the finger and *still* not be deported!! Outrageous.”

He further commented on the migrant attack on two NYPD officers, writing it “makes no sense” after many of them were released on bail.

“What is even the point of arresting criminals if nothing is done!?” Musk wrote later about a report on a Venezuelan woman who had been arrested eight times in the last six months. “No prison, no deportation.”

He previously argued that gaining asylum status after illegally crossing the southern border is as easy as a Google search.

Musk, the owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), also suggested that the influx of illegal immigrants will be used as a ruse for ballot harvesting in upcoming elections.

Last week the billionaire fired back at President Biden’s calls for a bipartisan Senate deal to be passed to fix the unprecedented levels of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border. The bill is expected to include billions of dollars to Ukraine.

“No laws need to be passed,” Musk wrote. “All that is needed is an executive order to require proof before granting an asylum hearing. That is how it used to be.”

He also agreed with Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor David Sacks who wrote last week that the border is broken “because this administration refuses to enforce the laws we already have.” Musk responded by writing, “exactly.”

Musk visited the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, in September and livestreamed what he saw, giving people a firsthand account of the migrant crisis.

Last week, Biden told reporters he has done, “all I can do” with his executive authority to secure the border.

House Republicans are currently working to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the crisis.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La, said on the House floor last week that Biden and Mayorkas designed the “catastrophe” at the southern border.

“He’s inviting chaos and disorder within our land that is tearing at the very fabric of our society. The president can put a stop to this,” Johnson said.

“And now, rather than accept any accountability or responsibility for what they have clearly done, President Biden wants to somehow try to shift the blame to Congress for his administration’s catastrophe by design. It’s absolutely laughable. No one’s falling for this.”