Musk fires back over alleged affair, climate activists ramp up extreme tactics and more top headlines

FIRING BACK – Elon Musk responds to report he had an affair with wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Continue reading …

‘GREEN’ EXTREMES – Climate activists ramping up their tactics, violence as deadline to ‘save the planet’ draws near. Continue reading …

WHITE COAT WALKOUT – Medical students snub initiation ceremony over speaker’s pro-life stance. Continue reading …

WORD GAMES – White House disputes popular defintion of ‘recession’ while trying to get ahead of key report. Continue reading …

BEST FOR BABY? – AAP’s new guidelines on nursing have moms in a quandary. Continue reading …

POLITICS

RACE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE – Straw poll at Turning Point USA summit sees clear frontrunner for 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Continue reading …

CRITICAL SUPPORT – Strategists sound off on importance of Hispanic vote, whether Democrats are losing the key demographic. Continue reading …

FOR PETE’S SAKE – Biden’s transportation secretary rips Sen. Rubio for having ‘time to fight against Disney’ but not for protecting same-sex marriage. Continue reading …

MEDIA

ELECTRONIC EAVESDROPPING – Zuckerberg-backed Summit Learning platform suggests schools ‘listen’ to parents’ ‘online conversations.’ Continue reading …

‘POLITICAL PREDATOR’ – New York Times columnist writes the country will ‘collapse’ if Trump isn’t prosecuted. Continue reading …

‘QUIT,- JOE, QUIT’ – WaPo op-ed says Biden not running in 2024 would be best for president and his party. Continue reading …

‘PEOPLE ARE GOING TO DIE’ – After arrest at Supreme Court protest, Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) goes on MSNBC to slam abortion bans. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY – A deeply polarized America is united in its ‘disdain and distrust’ of the media, Fox News host reports. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – Fox News host says Democrats are using the Jan. 6 committee to stop Trump from running for office again. Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON – Gavin Newsom in the White House is the ‘last thing America needs, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

VALUABLE ADVICE – So you’ve won the $790M Mega Millions lottery – no what? Continue reading …

‘HOLLYWOOD ENDING’ – Harvey Weinstein ‘thought he was God’s gift’ despite ‘very bad’ hygiene, ‘deformed’ genitalia, book claims. Continue reading …

CRIMINAL BACKLASH – David Dorn murder conviction signals citizens fed up with crime. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Not only do they [Jan. 6 committee] want Donald Trump indicted, but just in case they’re putting together a report to accuse Trump of leading an insurrection, and then claiming he cannot serve in the presidency as a result, under the 14th Amendment.”

– MARK LEVIN

