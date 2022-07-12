Musk fires back at Trump, Jill Biden compares Hispanics to tacos and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

BILLIONAIRE BATTLE – Elon Musk fires back after Trump’s ‘bulls— artist’ dig: Time to ‘sail into the sunset’. Continue reading …

‘UNIQUE’ COMPARISON – First Lady Jill Biden slammed after saying Hispanics are like ‘breakfast tacos.’ Continue reading …

‘INEXPLICABLE’ – Experts react to soft-on-crime NYC DA’s decision to charge convenience store worker with murder in self-defense stabbing. Continue reading …

FATHER’S FIGHT – Dad speaks out after being stopped from exposing ‘pornography’ books in schools. Continue reading …

HONORING SHINZO ABE – Mourners bid farewell to Japan’s longest-serving prime minister at funeral after assassination. Continue reading …

POLITICS

DAMAGE CONTROL – White House responds after Parkland dad is kicked out of President Biden’s gun speech. Continue reading …

‘#DONTRUNJOE’ – Progressive group flips the script on President Joe Biden, vows to oppose him running in 2024. Continue reading …

PRICEY PRIORITIES – Nonprofit says California spent $500M on DEI initiatives, including $50K on ‘racial equity’ fish dept trainings. Continue reading …

SPIKED – Democratic governor vetoes bill that would ban transgender female athletes from women’s sports. Continue reading …

MEDIA

SIGNING OFF – Radio star bolts before Soros-linked group takes over conservative station. Continue reading …

‘LOOK IN THE MIRROR’ – Teachers union boss gets schooled for tweet about politicized classrooms. Continue reading …

JUDGE’S PREDICTION – Jeanine Pirro predicts how the Elon Musk and Twitter deal saga will end. Continue reading …

SUNKEN ANCHOR – TV host speaks out after she gets suspended for slurring words on-air. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host reacts to the news story about a 10-year-old alleged rape victim. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host says President Biden continues to play one blame game after the other. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Democratic Party has ‘turned against the faithful,’ after several churches were attacked, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PAWS OF WAR – US Navy sailors reunite with dogs they rescued from near-certain death in the Middle East. Continue reading …

INFLATION FEARS PERSIST – Small business sentiment plunges to 48-year-low as rising prices plague owners. Continue reading …

EDUCATION INTIMIDATION – Our kids’ schools told us to ‘cease and desist’ but we’re fighting back, two mothers write. Continue reading …

HOLY HOLLYWOOD – Celebrities share how faith and religion has impacted their careers. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“The walls are now officially closing in on the imploding Joe Biden presidency because as prices rise, as costs surge, as you, the American people continue to suffer under this failing far-left extreme Biden-Harris agenda. While your president, Joe, his approval numbers continue to hit one low after another.”

– SEAN HANNITY

