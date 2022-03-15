Museum of Modern Art stabbing suspect arrested in Philadelphia

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man suspected of stabbing two employees at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art has been apprehended in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say they found suspect Gary Cabana, 60, asleep on a bench at a Center City bus terminal early Tuesday morning. He was taken into custody without incident.

The NYPD released video Sunday showing Cabana leaping over a reception desk at the New York museum and stabbing two employees, both aged 24, on Saturday. He was apparently enraged that his membership card to the Manhattan museum had been revoked.

NYPD RELEASES SHOCKING VIDEO OF STABBING ATTACK AT NYC’S MUSEUM OF MODERN ART

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

“He became upset about not being allowed entrance and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said during a press conference before Cabana’s arrest.

His membership was revoked over two incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum in recent days, Miller said. A letter was sent to him Friday explaining that his membership was expired, but he visited the museum Saturday demanding to see a film.

“When they said I couldn’t go upstairs to see STARRY STARYY NIGHT EVER AGAIN I lost it,” Cabana told the New York Post on Instagram Sunday night.

After the attack, both victims – a man, and a woman – and a third person behind the counter managed to escape. The victims were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital later Saturday.

NYPD IDENTIFIES SUSPECT WHO STABBED 2 EMPLOYEES AT MUSEUM OF MODERN ART

Cabana had been on the run since the incident. Authorities in Philadelphia were searching for him after a man under the name of “Joseph Cabana” checked into a Best Western in the city. Cabana lists his middle name as “Joe” on social media, according to the New York Post.

Philadelphia police added that they were looking for Cabana after a fire was started in a room at the Best Western Monday evening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press and Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.