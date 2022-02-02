close

A Los Angeles police lieutenant ripped into the “woke narrative” fueling an “anti-police climate” in California and prosecutors’ reluctance to hold criminals accountable Wednesday while eulogizing an officer under his command who died last month when attacked off-duty by suspected gang members.

Hundreds of police turned out Wednesday morning to mourn Fernando Arroyos, who died on Jan. 10 when attacked by a group of suspected gang members in an alleged gunpoint robbery while he was out house hunting with his girlfriend.

“The system and the community that you worked so hard for failed you,” said LAPD Lt. Rex Ingram, Arroyos’ watch commander. “You expressed your concerns to your family many times about how criminals were not being held accountable for their actions, and how it was frustrating for the police and much more heartbreaking for the innocent victims.”

Arroyos’ death comes as Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is under fire for his alleged soft-on-crime policies, which see little or no bail for serious offenders and recently sent a 26-year-old trans woman convicted of molesting a 10-year-old girl to be housed in a juvenile facility with females.

“Your murder will not be in vain, and the violence must stop: Enough is enough,” Ingram said. “You shared with me your worries over the anti-police climate, the refusal to hold criminals accountable, and a woke narrative that only seemed to make things worse, not better. But despite those concerns, Fernando, you always carried on. Because you are Fernando Arroyos. Fernando it is my promise to you that I will continue to wear my badge proudly and continue to protect and serve in your honor.”