Murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong is back in the US after arrest in Costa Rica

Texas yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong, accused of fatally shooting romantic rival and pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a love triangle murder, was returned to the U.S. on Saturday from Costa Rica and held on a $3.5 million bond, according to court records.

Armstrong, 34, had fled to Costa Rica and was hiding out at a hostel and taking yoga classes in a remote beach town after she allegedly gunned down 25-year-old Wilson on May 11 in Austin, Texas.

Armstrong’s live-in boyfriend Colin Strickland, also a pro cyclist, was allegedly having an affair with Wilson and had taken her out to dinner earlier that evening, police said.

U.S. Marshals escorted Armstrong in handcuffs Saturday through the George Bush International Airport in Houston to a vehicle waiting outside, according to a video obtained by ABC 13.

Her face was obscured by her hair and she was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, black jogging pants and flip-flops, the video shows.

She was booked at the Harris County Jail and will remain there until she’s transferred to Austin, where she faces first-degree murder and other charges. Her bond was set at $3.5 million, and if she makes bail, she would also be subject to GPS monitoring and an 8 p.m. curfew, court records show.

After leading authorities on a 43-day manhunt, Armstrong was captured Wednesday by local police in Santa Teresa Beach. She had cut and dyed her hair brown to disguise her appearance and had a bandage over her nose and bruises under her eyes at the time of her arrest, an official said.

She also had a $6,350 receipt for a cosmetic surgery procedure among her possessions at Don Jon’s Surf and Yoga Lodge, where she was staying under a different name, according to a report from Inside Edition.

A witness, Zachary Paulsen, told the media outlet that he found the receipt in a locker that included her passport and a second passport belonging to her sister, Christine.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla previously said Armstrong used a passport that wasn’t hers to hop on a May 18 flight from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to San Jos?, Costa Rica.

Police say Armstrong shot Wilson to death after the cyclist, who was in town for a competition, went swimming and then ate at Pool Burger with Strickland.

Moments after Strickland dropped Wilson off at the apartment where she was staying, Armstrong’s SUV was captured on surveillance video pulling up outside the home, police said.

Cops questioned Armstrong May 12 and released her. She fled first to New York City then Costa Rica, according to U.S. Marshals.

Austin-based law firm Cofer & Connelly, which is representing Armstrong, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.