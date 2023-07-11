Murder suspect Eric Abril captured by California authorities after escaping hospital

The murder suspect who escaped from a California hospital on Sunday morning was captured a day after his escape following a massive manhunt.

Eric Abril, 35, is accused of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages in April. He was charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder of a peace officer and was held without bail.

Abril escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center while in custody at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities have not explained why exactly he was in the hospital.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced that Abril was detained at around 12:20 p.m. on Monday. Authorities posted a picture of him handcuffed and sitting on the ground in boxer shorts. –

“Abril was located hiding in a green belt on Zion Court at Bryce Way, in Rocklin,” the sheriff’s office explained. “Abril was still wearing belly chains and in jail boxers when he was taken into custody.”

“We thank every law enforcement agency that participated in the manhunt to bring Abril back into custody,” they added.

Highway patrollers were serving Abril a warrant at a Roseville park in April when he opened fire on them, injuring an officer. The suspect took two people as hostages when he saw police approach him.

Abril shot both hostages: one died, while the other survived.

Authorities are investigating how exactly Abril escaped from the hospital. He was under 24-hour surveillance but managed to flee down a flight of stairs.

“We have begun conducting a thorough review of all corrections policies and procedures regarding inmate transportation and inmate supervision and security,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service assisted investigators with finding Abril. Helicopters, police dogs, drones and armored vehicles were all used to find the suspect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.