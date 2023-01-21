Murdaugh murders: mysterious snapchat video ‘critical’ to case: prosecutors

Warning: Details in this report contain graphic content.

FIRST ON FOX: Alex Murdaugh’s youngest son Paul Murdaugh sent his friends a Snapchat video shortly before his murder – and it is a key piece of evidence in the state’s case against him, South Carolina prosecutors revealed Wednesday in a new court filing.

The disbarred attorney is slated to go to trial Jan. 23 for the double slaying of Paul, 22, and his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, in June 2021.

“Amongst other things, critical to the case is a video sent out to several friends at approximately 7:56 p.m. on the night of the murders,” wrote Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters in a petition to secure the attendance of a Snapchat witness. “The contents of this video is important to proving the State’s case in chief.”

It’s the first time the video has been mentioned publicly by prosecutors, who have been tightlipped about the evidence they have against the scion of the once powerful legal dynasty.

In the filing, the prosecutor asked Judge Clifton Newman to sign an order requiring a Snapchat representative to testify at the Colleton County trial.

“The witness, Snapchat Inc Custodian of Records, of Santa Monica, California, is a material witness because in a search warrant return, Snapchat provided records belonging to one of the victims in this case,” Creighton wrote in the petition. “Because this video was provided by Snapchat, a Snapchat custodian is required to testify in person that the video is a true and accurate record kept in the normal course of business activity.”

The judge signed the order requiring the Snapchat representative’s attendance from January 23rd “until the witness testifies or the case is disposed of.”

The documents do not indicate what is shown on the Snapchat video.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, is accused of gunning down his troubled son and his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, June 7, 2021, near the dog kennels on their sprawling 1700-acre hunting estate known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina.

Prosecutors say the disgraced attorney used a shotgun to blow off his son’s head, which was “severed” from his body, according to court papers.

Maggie Murdaugh was shot with a semiautomatic rifle five times – including in the back of the head – and died about 30 yards from her son, court papers allege.

Prosecutors have suggested that the family patriarch murdered Paul and Maggie Murdaugh over mounting debts and fear his decades-long schemes to embezzle money from his clients would be exposed.

Alex Murdaugh alleges that he found his wife and son’s lifeless bodies at 10:06 p.m. when he placed a hysterical 911 call to police.

More than an hour earlier, a video recorded at 8:44 p.m. shows Paul Murdaugh with his father and his mother, prosecutors previously disclosed. The footage was retrieved from the slain son’s phone.

Prosecutors said the victims were killed between 8:44 p.m. and 10:06 p.m. — while the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division previously provided a narrower window of 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

A spokesman for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the Snapchat video.

“We can’t comment on anything other than what we say in court or in our court filings,” said Robert Kittle told Fox News Digital.