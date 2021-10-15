The lawyer for Alex Murdaugh revealed Friday that his client knows he’ll go to prison for possible money theft as Murdaugh waives an extradition hearing.

Murdaugh has maintained his innocence in the shooting deaths of his wife and son, but his attorney Dick Harpootlian acknowledged that his client has “reconciled” the fact he will face prison time for stealing millions from his former law firm.

He additionally waived an extradition hearing scheduled Friday in Orlando that would determine when he would return to South Carolina to face two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He will instead return voluntarily.

“He has indicated clearly that he is going to try to right every wrong – financial wrong – and others that he may have committed. Look, he’s reconciled to the fact he’s going to prison. He understands that. He’s a lawyer,” Murdaugh attorney Dick Harpootlian said Friday on “Good Morning America.”

State police have been conducting an investigation into the possible embezzlement. Murdaugh was charged Thursday with taking insurance settlements meant for the sons of his housekeeper, who died more than two years ago.

A lawsuit filed by the sons alleged that Murdaugh took more than $4 million.

Harpootlian appeared on GMA to discuss his clients medical record to dispel “false” statements about his client. The records from Memorial Health in Savannah remain redacted but do indicate Murdaugh arrived in an ambulance while wearing a cervical collar, was conscious and alert and clear evidence of blood through gauze wrapping.

A head-to-toe examination found two superficial wounds, but a CT scan revealed a parietal skull fracture and underlying hemorrhage, Live 5 News reported.

Murdaugh claimed he went to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound while changing a tire on the side of a highway. Curtis “Eddie” Smith, the man charged with shooting him, went on TV Thursday to say he was 1000% certain Murdaugh wasn’t shot.

Some 12 days after the alleged shooting, Murdaugh appeared in court without any bandage or visible wound to his head.

“Eddie Smith is not telling the truth, and he has reasons not to tell the truth,” Harpootlian said.

Smith has adamantly denied being a drug dealer, instead claiming he and Murdaugh were friends after the attorney handled his workers’ compensation case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.