The lawyer for Alex Murdaugh revealed Friday that his client knows he’ll go to prison for possible money theft as Murdaugh waives an extradition hearing.

Murdaugh has maintained his innocence in the shooting deaths of his wife and son, but his attorney Dick Harpootlian acknowledged that his client has “reconciled” the fact he will face prison time for stealing millions from his former law firm.

He additionally waived an extradition hearing scheduled Friday in Orlando that would determine when he would return to South Carolina to face two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He will instead return voluntarily.

This photo provided by Orange County, Fla., shows Richard Alexander Murdaugh. The prominent South Carolina lawyer has been charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his late housekeeper. State police say Murdaugh was arrested Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at a drug rehab facility in Orlando, Fla., where his attorneys say he has spent the past six weeks since claiming he was shot in the head. (Orange County, Fla. via AP)

“He has indicated clearly that he is going to try to right every wrong – financial wrong – and others that he may have committed. Look, he’s reconciled to the fact he’s going to prison. He understands that. He’s a lawyer,” Murdaugh attorney Dick Harpootlian said Friday on “Good Morning America.”

State police have been conducting an investigation into the possible embezzlement. Murdaugh was charged Thursday with taking insurance settlements meant for the sons of his housekeeper, who died more than two years ago.

Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. For a century, the Murdaughs have quietly steered much of the legal world in this corner of the state, by running the prosecutor’s office and a large civil law firm. Then, in June, Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son Paul were killed at the family’s sprawling estate. Six investigations are underway, over the killings, stolen money, death coverups and a Sept. 4 shooting in which a bullet grazed Murdaugh’s head on a lonely highway. Police said he tried to arrange his own death and make sure a $10 million life insurance policy would pay off for his surviving son. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

A lawsuit filed by the sons alleged that Murdaugh took more than $4 million.

Harpootlian appeared on GMA to discuss his clients medical record to dispel “false” statements about his client. The records from Memorial Health in Savannah remain redacted but do indicate Murdaugh arrived in an ambulance while wearing a cervical collar, was conscious and alert and clear evidence of blood through gauze wrapping.

Alex Murdaugh weeps during his bond hearing, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh surrendered Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to have himself shot in the head so that his son would get a $10 million life insurance payout. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

A head-to-toe examination found two superficial wounds, but a CT scan revealed a parietal skull fracture and underlying hemorrhage, Live 5 News reported.

Murdaugh claimed he went to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound while changing a tire on the side of a highway. Curtis “Eddie” Smith, the man charged with shooting him, went on TV Thursday to say he was 1000% certain Murdaugh wasn’t shot.

Some 12 days after the alleged shooting, Murdaugh appeared in court without any bandage or visible wound to his head.

“Eddie Smith is not telling the truth, and he has reasons not to tell the truth,” Harpootlian said.

Smith has adamantly denied being a drug dealer, instead claiming he and Murdaugh were friends after the attorney handled his workers’ compensation case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.