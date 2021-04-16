'Multiple victims' in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis: reports

Several people were shot at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis Thursday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to reports.

Investigators said there are “multiple victims at this time,” according to FOX 59 in Indianapolis.

The site is near the Indianapolis International Airport, according to the reports.

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions near the scene due to “police activity,” Indiana State Police public information officer John Perrine reported on Twitter.

Parminder Sing told Fox 59 reporter Courtney Crown that his niece called to tell him she had been shot in the shoulder by the suspect while she was in her SUV at a nearby gas station but she’s expected to be OK.

Ian Johnston said his wife works at the FedEx facility and texted him to tell him there was an active shooter at her work. “She’s since notified me that she’s OK,” he said. “She said she’ll be stuck in there for a while.”

“You never think it might happen, but of course it can,” he told FOX 59, adding that he’s “of course” “pleased as punch” to know his wife is OK.

The scene was declared a “mass casualty, Level 1,” according to WISH-TV in Indianapolis, meaning more emergency responders can head to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.