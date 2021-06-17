Multiple Phoenix-area shootings leave one dead, multiple injured; suspect detained, police say

One person died and multiple people were injured Thursday following a series of separate Phoenix-area shootings tied to a suspect who was later detained, prompting multiple police agencies to respond.

There were eight different shootings that occurred within a 90-minute span, Peoria police Sgt. Brandon Sheffert said during a news conference. In total, four people were shot, one of whom was found dead inside a vehicle, and nine others were injured, police said.

The injured victims are expected to survive.

Banner Health told Fox News it received nine patients in three of its medical centers from Thursday’s shootings. Two were taken to Banner Boswell, three to Banner Thunderbird and four at Banner Del Webb. The health care provider said it could not provide any additional information, citing patient privacy laws.

An unspecified weapon was recovered. Sheffert said gunshots were fired at all eight crime scenes. It was not clear if the gunman ever got out of his vehicle during the shootings, police said.

A motive has not been determined.

The Surprise Police Department tweeted around 12:30 p.m. about an active shooter situation. The department said a suspect fled and was possibly driving a white Volkswagon Tiguan.

Peoria authorities received a call at 11:10 a.m. about a vehicle with occupants inside being fired upon by someone in another vehicle, Sheffert said.

“From thereon what we realized is that same suspect vehicle… was involved in at least eight other incidents,” he said.

The suspect, identified only as an adult male, was taken into custody a short time later during a traffic stop and was compliant, Surprise police said. Authorities do not believe any other shooters are at-large.

The Peoria Police Department said there were multiple shootings in the West Valley area of Metropolitan Phoenix, but did not provide any details.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told Fox News it was providing assistance to Peoria police, which is leading the investigation into Thursday’s events.

Surprise is located 22 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.