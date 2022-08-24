Multiple people shot in Washington, DC: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Washington, D.C., responded to a shooting that wounded at least four people on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting happened on O Street NW at North Capitol Street, a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson said.

Authorities said four people were shot, including two males who were rushed to the hospital. No update on the victims’ conditions was immediately available.

It was unclear what led to the shooting or whether police had a suspect.

Roads were closed at 1st Street NW between O and P and the 1300 block of North Capitol as part of the police response, according to the station.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.