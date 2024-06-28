Multiple people dead, injured after car crashes into local New York nail salon

At least four people are dead and nine hospitalized after a vehicle crashed through the front of a building in Long Island, New York on Friday afternoon, officials said, FOX 5 reported.

FOX 5, citing sources, confirmed that the crash happened at 4:42 p.m. at the Hawaii Nail & Spa on Grand Avenue in Deer Park in Suffolk County.

Footage from the scene showed a massive hole in the small local business that the vehicle appeared to blow right through.

Witness Eric Perez told Fox News Digital that he heard the crash into the nail salon, saying that it sounded like “glass shattering.”

“Sounded like glass shattering,” Perez said. “Like nothing I’ve heard before.”

Perez said that he first disregarded the racket until he saw police and law enforcement.

“I disregarded it at first,” Perez said. “It’s Friday, and we live in a crazy world and now the police are rolling out tape.”

The cause of the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.