Multiple fatalities in shooting near New Orleans airport: local reports

Authorities in Louisiana are investigating a shooting that may have left multiple people dead, down the road from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to local reports.

It happened near a gun shop on the 6900 block of Airline Drive in Metairie, La., just west of New Orleans, the local station Fox 8 reported.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ New Orleans office said it was sending special agents to assist local deputies with the investigation.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment. Sheriff Joe Lopinto was expected to deliver a news briefing at 5 p.m. local time.

New Orleans Advocate reporter Ramon Vargas wrote on Twitter that he saw two screens used to shield bodies from view set up outside the Jefferson Gun Outlet and a handgun on the ground.

The gunfire comes roughly two months after a Christmas Eve shooting left two men dead in Metairie, according to the sheriff’s office.

In that case, police responded to reports of possible gunfire and found both victims dead in a car outside an apartment building on Yale Street.

Two weeks before that, another four men were shot in Metairie, two of them fatally.