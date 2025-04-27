Multiple deputies shot, at least 1 dead during Georgia traffic stop

​

One Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy was shot and another is dead following a fatal traffic stop on Saturday afternoon in Evans, Georgia.

CCSO Maj. Steve Morris told Fox News Digital two deputies were shot and one has died, but they have not yet released the names of the deputies involved.

Morris said the suspect has been identified as James Blake Montgomery.

No arrests had been made as of 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Evans, Georgia is about 10 miles northwest of Augusta — home to the Augusta National Golf Club and the annual Masters Tournament.

Georgia State Patrol and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.