Multiple CBP agents wounded in shootout with suspected smugglers off Puerto Rican coast

Multiple U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents were shot while boarding a suspected smuggling vessel off the coast of Puerto Rico on Thursday.

The CBP released a statement on the incident late Thursday morning, detailing the time and place of the operation.

“On Nov. 17, at approximately 8:00AM, three CBP Marine Interdiction Agents were involved in an exchange of gunfire with individuals on board a suspected smuggling vessel upon approach 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo Puerto Rico. The Marine Agents suffered various gunshot injuries as a result,” the CBP said in a statement.

“The agents are being airlifted by CBP and Coast Guard to the Puerto Rico Trauma Center. The event is currently under investigation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available,” the statement continued.

No further details regarding the agents’ condition are available.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.