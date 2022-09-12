Multiple cars stuck in mudslide in California: officials

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mudslide in California resulted in multiple vehicles becoming stuck in mud and debris flow, fire officials said.

Fire units responded to the mudflow to assist around 50 people in two dozen cars. The mud had reportedly pushed vehicles across the road.

The landslide happened near Pine Canyon Road between Shaffer Road and Blaisdell Road, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wrote in the tweet.

According to the department, units arrived at the scene at around 7:40 p.m. to help free the vehicles unable to escape the mud and debris flow.

Some people were rescued by firefighters on the ground and others were carried to safety by Los Angeles Fire Department helicopters, according to LAFD.

Red Cross and Public Works were notified.

Southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road and other roads in the area were closed because of the mudslide.

The incident was still active, according to fire officials.

So far, police and fire officials have not said if anyone was injured in the mudslide.