Multiple California officers injured in shootings over two days, 1 dead

Two Southern California police officers were injured during a shooting Wednesday and one person died, a day after a sheriff’s deputy was wounded by gunfire in an ambush attack nearby.

The incident involving San Bernardino police officers occurred in the city of Highland, 66 miles east of Los Angeles. Their injuries were not disclosed, FOX Los Angeles reported. Authorities have not said whether the person killed was a suspect or if the two shootings were related.

Fox News has reached out to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The incident came a day after a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was shot while trying to pull over a motorist. The deputy was fired upon as he turned a corner during a brief car chase, authorities said. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

His patrol SUV was found torched at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine how the vehicle caught fire.

During a search of an apartment complex Tuesday night, authorities recovered the suspect’s vehicle and the rifle used in the attack, which matched bullet casings found at the scene.