Multiple brick throwing incidents reported at NYC gay bar

A gay bar in New York City has been the target of multiple recent brick attacks, with at least one incident caught on camera.

The bar is VERS on 9th Avenue in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan, according to New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher.

The New York City Police Department told FOX 5 New York that this was the latest of several similar incidents that took place at the same bar on Nov. 13, 15 and 19. No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

“These are hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community,” Bottcher tweeted.

The NYPD has not classified the crimes as bias crimes at this time.

In surveillance video Bottcher posted to Twitter, a man can be seen walking up to the establishment, looking inside and then throwing a brick at the window. The camera shows several women inside reacting to the attack.

So far, no one has been arrested and police have said they cannot confirm the same individual is behind all of the attacks.