Multiple arrests near Portland ICE building after police declare riot

Multiple rioters in Portland, Oregon, were arrested Saturday night after planned protests descended into a riot near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility and left four officers injured.

Three people were arrested after officers responded to “criminal activity” happening near the federal building in the South Portland Neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a press release early Sunday.

“The arrests were strictly focused on criminal actions, and not constitutionally protected free speech,” PPB said. “Individuals who engaged in violent activity or property destruction will be investigated and are subject to arrest and prosecution.”

The riot came after the city hosted a “No Kings” protest at 1 p.m., which officials labeled a “large-scale free speech gathering” with tens of thousands of people marching in demonstration.

Police responded to the federal facility just before 6 p.m. after learning that a federal officer had suffered an injury from the crowd, PPB said. PPB told the crowd that a medical event was reported within the ICE facility, warning the crowd not to interfere with the medical response.

Police said once the situation stabilized, officers learned that the federal officer did not need medical treatment.

PPB then declared a riot due to ongoing criminal activity in the area.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital on Saturday that a mob launched fireworks, smoke grenades and threw rocks at federal law enforcement as they broke glass and forcibly entered the ICE facility.

Four officers were injured during the attack, though federal law enforcement was able to secure the facility, Fox News Digital previously reported.

PPB said Sabian Crisantos, 25, was arrested just after 8 p.m. for attempted assault of a public safety officer.

Tyson Kahnert, 20, was arrested around 10:50 p.m. after police saw a person throwing a rock at the ICE building, PPB said. Kahnert was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of attempted assault of a public safety officer, two counts of harassment, interfering with a peace officer and escape in the third degree.

Cory Oien, 38, was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday after he was spotted picking up traffic control devices around the area and placing them in his truck, PPB said. Police said Oien was arrested for first-degree theft and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

All three were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Police noted that more arrests were possible as investigations continue.

“Just because arrests are not made at the scene, when tensions are high, that does not mean that people are not being charged with crimes later,” PPB said.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.