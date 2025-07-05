Multiple arrested as anti-ICE protesters clash with police, US troops in Los Angeles

​

Multiple people were arrested in Los Angeles on Friday as anti-ICE demonstrators clashed with law enforcement and the U.S. military after weeks of protests against deportations and ICE raids, police said.

Los Angeles police said there were “multiple arrests today during several different demonstrations” downtown.

“Most were peaceful, but once again, as the evening approached, outside agitators began to cause issues,” the department wrote on X.

Earlier in the night, police wrote that demonstrators were “confronting Federal Protective Security Personnel and National Guard members.”

“Less Lethal munitions have been deployed by Federal authorities,” police wrote, adding that they may cause pain and discomfort.

In response to the anti-ICE protests that began last month, the Trump administration deployed National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles, despite opposition from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Demonstrators met up for the protest on Friday at around 9:30 a.m. outside City Hall on Spring Street and took a 1.5-mile route through downtown, according to local outlet KCAL.

Police said the group dispersed shortly after the incident commander authorized a dispersal order for the area on Friday night, according to a post at 7:17 p.m. local time.

Officers from the Department of Homeland Security had declared the protest an unlawful assembly, independent journalist Anthony Cabassa wrote on X, adding that Marines and federal agents were using riot gear while ordering the crowd to disperse.