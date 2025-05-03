MS-13 gangbanger illegal aliens accused of stabbing 3 corrections officers in violent Virginia prison attack

​

Three Virginia corrections officers were hospitalized Friday after an alleged coordinated attack by inmates affiliated with the violent MS-13 gang and another known gang, state Department of Corrections officials said in a statement.

The incident took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Wise County. Officials said six inmates were involved in the assault.

Five of them are confirmed members of the MS-13 gang, originally from El Salvador, who were in the U.S. illegally.

All five had been convicted of violent crimes, including aggravated murder, first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and rape. The sixth inmate is a U.S. citizen and a confirmed member of the Sureño 13 gang, serving a sentence for second-degree murder.

“Five of the individuals responsible for this senseless attack should never have been in this country in the first place,” said Virginia Department of Corrections Director Chad Dotson.

“Every single day, our officers put their lives on the line to ensure public safety for the more than 8.8 million people across the Commonwealth. This attack is an example of the dangers they face when they show up to work every day. Our officers are heroes, and I commend the team at Wallens Ridge for their swift response.”

Five officers required medical treatment. Three have been discharged, including two who sustained minor injuries while responding to the scene. Two others remain hospitalized in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation and no additional information has been released.

MS-13, short for Mara Salvatrucha, is a transnational criminal gang that originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s. Known for its extreme violence, the group has expanded into Central America and various regions in the U.S.

Law enforcement agencies have linked MS-13 to numerous violent crimes including murder, human trafficking, extortion, and drug distribution.

The Trump administration has increased enforcement actions targeting violent MS-13 or Tren de Aragua gang members who have entered the country illegally.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reported hundreds of arrests and deportations of gang-affiliated individuals each year. Federal and state officials have also noted concerns about MS-13 activity within the prison system and its broader implications for public safety.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said more information will be shared once the investigation is complete.