Motorist arrested after allegedly trying to run driver of Tesla off the road at high speeds: report

​

A high-speed freeway confrontation in Utah has landed a 27-year-old man in jail after he allegedly tried to run a Tesla off the road in what police described as a deliberate and dangerous act of road rage.

Oscar Fayani was arrested Friday morning after Utah Highway Patrol troopers say he intentionally hit a Tesla while driving at speeds over 100 mph on Interstate 80, according to an affidavit obtained by KSL.com.

Troopers were alerted just after 10 a.m., when multiple 911 callers reported a gold sedan driving recklessly and “road raging” with a black Tesla.

Witnesses said the sedan was weaving through lanes, tailgating, blocking vehicles from passing, and pushing speeds up to 120 mph.

COLLEGE SPRING BREAKER CHARGED IN FIREBOMBING OF TESLA CYBERTRUCKS AT DEALERSHIP

According to the affidavit, one driver told officers he had to accelerate to 95 mph just to get away. The Tesla driver told troopers that the gold sedan rammed his car “on purpose” and followed him even after he exited the freeway to escape.

When he got back on I-80 minutes later, the Tesla driver said the sedan was waiting and tried to push him off the road again.

Troopers located and stopped the suspect’s vehicle near the Great Saltair. According to the affidavit, Fayani was found to be driving on a revoked license and had two active out-of-area warrants.

Troopers searched the car and reportedly found drug paraphernalia, a marijuana roller, and two small baggies with a white powder that later tested positive for cocaine.

NEW MEXICO MAN CHARGED WITH TESLA, LOCAL GOP ARSON ATTACKS: ‘CRIMES HAVE CONSEQUENCES,’ AG BONDI SAYS

According to the affidavit, “During the inventory, under the back seat cushion … two small baggies with residue of a white powdery substance, consistent with meth or cocaine or similar drug use (were found).”

Fayani was booked into the Tooele County Jail and is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, which may carry a road rage enhancement, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two out-of-area warrants.

His total bond is set at $910.

Though authorities haven’t said whether it was a targeted attack, the incident comes during a broader trend of vandalism and hostility directed at Tesla owners and CEO Elon Musk’s company.

Tesla drivers have reported being harassed or blocked at charging stations by gas-powered vehicles in incidents known as “ICEing.” Others have captured acts of vandalism — keying, window smashing, and slashed tires — using the cars’ built-in Sentry Mode cameras.

Tesla dealerships have experienced a surge in vandalism incidents across the U.S.

In March 2025, a Tesla dealership in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, was vandalized with graffiti critical of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

In Kansas City, Missouri, a college student was charged after allegedly firebombing a Tesla dealership, causing damage to two Cybertrucks and charging stations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Loveland, Colorado, a person was arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership and spray-painting “Nazi cars” and obscenities directed at Elon Musk, resulting in approximately $220,000 in damages.

Similar incidents have been reported in California, Texas, and New York, often involving politically charged graffiti and acts of vandalism.

The Tooele County Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.