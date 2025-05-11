Motorcyclist, child killed in Dallas crash, police say

​

A motorcyclist and a child died on Saturday after the rider lost control of the bike and crashed into a crowded parking lot in Dallas, Texas, according to police.

Police said the motorcyclist struck two children under the age of 10, killing one of them.

The second child was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

TEXAS STUDENT, 10, VANISHES AFTER BEING ‘SWEPT AWAY BY RAPIDLY RISING FLOODWATERS’

Officers responded at around 6 p.m. to the 3200 block of South Lancaster Road, police said.

Investigators are continuing to probe the circumstances that led to the crash, police said.

TEXAS WOMAN HIT WITH FEDERAL CHARGES AFTER THREATENING FBI AGENTS WITH MACHETE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is an active scene and information is limited,” police said in a news release.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released.