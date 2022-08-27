Mother shares heart-wrenching details on how the US withdrawal from Afghanistan caused her to lose two sons

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an interview on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Saturday, mother of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul, Shana Chappell, delivered an emotional message to the Biden administration for its reckless military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

SHANA CHAPPELL: It’s been a very, very rough year. They say that time heals, but the pain today is just as strong as it was the day I found out. So I’m still waiting for time to heal me. And it’s affected my family very strongly, too, especially my oldest son.

He actually took his life at the park by our house where he used to go with his brothers. When Kareem would come home on the weekends from Pendleton, he and his brothers would hang out, and they would go to the park, and they would swing and play at the park as if they were kids again. And across the street from that park is a permanent memorial, that’s for Kareem. And he killed himself across from that.

