The mother of a teenaged New York City Burger King cashier shot and killed on the job wants to hold all those responsible accountable.

“This person took my life, I don’t want him out of jail again, maybe my daughter is not the first one who died this way, but I want my daughter to be the last,” Kristal Bayron-Nieves’ mother, Kristie Nieves Montalvo, said through a translator Monday.

Nieves Montalvo spoke with the family’s attorney by her side, according to WABC. The grieving mother also thanked the people of New York for their prayers and support.

But now she wants justice and is calling on Burger King to step up safety for its workers. Family attorney Sanford Rubenstein called on the judge in the case to sentence suspect Winston Glynn, 30, to life in prison during a news conference. He is also considering suing Burger King, the property owner and anyone else responsible for security at the business.

Wearing dark-colored clothing, police have said the suspect entered the location around 12:45 a.m. ET Jan. 9, when he flashed the gun and demanded money. He punched another woman in the face and pushed her to the ground, causing injuries to her hand and face, police said. He also allegedly pistol-whipped a man in the face, causing bruising to the right side of his head.

The suspect allegedly shot Bayron-Nieves in the torso before running off westbound on East 116th Street with $100. The young woman was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved, police said.

New York City authorities announced on Friday they had arrested Glynn. He is charged with murdering Bayron-Nieves and criminal possession of a weapon. He has four prior arrests on charges of menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, assault and criminal mischief, authorities said during a press conference.

Glynn used to work at the same Burger King location in 2020, but there is no indication he knew the victim, police said.

Fox News’s Audrey Conklin and Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.