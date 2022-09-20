Mother of North Carolina teenager shot dead in double murder speaks out: Suspect ‘had a lot of anger’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MEBANE, N.C. – The mother of Devin Clark, a 17-year-old boy who was murdered along with 14-year-old Lyric Woods over the weekend, is speaking out after authorities arrested another juvenile in their deaths on Tuesday.

“At this point I just wanted justice for Devin Clark and Lyric Woods,” Tiffany Conception, who goes by Shant’ae Conception on social media, said in a Facebook Live video on Tuesday after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced the juvenile suspect’s arrest in her son’s death.

“I want to find out who this 17-year-old juvenile is,” she said in the video. “He had to be angry at someone. … He had a lot of anger in him, and I pray for him and his family.”

ATV riders found Woods’ and Clark’s bodies on private property off a rural stretch of Buckhorn Road in Mebane, North Carolina, on Saturday after the teenagers’ parents had reported them missing.

NORTH CAROLINA 17-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH 2 COUNTS OF MURDER IN SLAYINGS OF MISSING TEENS, SHERIFF SAYS

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the teenagers’ deaths. Juvenile suspects are not automatically charged as adults in North Carolina, but Sheriff Charles Blackwood said the case could be transferred to an adult court if the court finds probable cause.

NORTH CAROLINA SHERIFF EYES FOUL PLAY AFTER 2 MISSING TEENS FOUND SHOT DEAD IN POWER LINES

Blackwood thanked the Woods and Clark families for trusting his office in a Tuesday statement.

“I hope the apprehension of this subject will bring them some comfort as they mourn their loved ones,” he said.

Conception said she will be hosting a memorial for her son sometime this week — possibly on Thursday. The 17-year-old played football at East Alamance High School and wore a No. 4 jersey.

His teammates called him “Deuce, two times,” to represent the number, his mother said in her Facebook Live video.

“I’m not a bad parent,” she said. “I feel bad for this juvenile’s parents…so, at the end of the day, I pray for everything that’s going on and everybody that’s in this situation.”



next



prev



next



prev



Lyric, 14, and Clark, 18, were last seen by family members on Friday, according to authorities. They were friends but not dating, family members told Fox News Digital, and are believed to have been picked up by an unidentified adult in an unknown vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Keith Goodwin at 919-245-2918.

Woods was a ninth-grade student at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough. Clark was a junior at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane.