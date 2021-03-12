Mother of Breonna Taylor files complaints against 6 Louisville police officers

The mother of Breonna Taylor has filed complaints against six Louisville police officers over their involvement in the raid and fatal shooting of her daughter, alleging gross misconduct by the officers, according to reports.

Taylor was fatally shot by police on March 13, 2020, after officers entered her home with a narcotics warrant. She was 26 at the time. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot an officer in the leg, as he thought the officer was an intruder.

Charges against Walker were permanently dropped earlier this week, and now Taylor’s family is seeking another win against the Louisville police with the half-dozen complaints alleging misconduct.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, had previously asked the the Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD’s) Professional Standards Unit (PSU) to investigate misinformation provided by officers regarding the raid on Taylor’s home.

The complaints, filed Monday, alleged that the internal investigations were negligent, with officers not interviewing key witnesses, covering up evidence and attempts to “deceive the public and disregard” unfavorable evidence, WDRB reported.

The complaint names Sgt. Kyle Meany, Det. Anthony James, Det. Mike Nobles, Sgt. Amanda Seelye, Det. Mike Campbell and Lt. Shawn Hoover.

Taylor’s attorney, Sam Aguiar, said internal investigations were so far “very narrowly tailored” and that the issues raised by Palmer have been “willfully ignored.”

The complaint against Seelye, who led the internal investigation, labels her handling of the case a “catastrophic failure.”

Palmer’s complaint also alleges a number of inconsistencies surrounding the subject of the investigation, Jamarcus Glover, and claims of a relationship with Taylor, WHAS reported.

“Communications with Jamarcus Glover were non-existent between obtaining this warrant and Breonna’s death,” Palmer’s complaint says. “The two were not in a relationship and the Sprint phone records for Breonna’s phone confirm that there were no communications between the two on the phone.”

Palmer labeled the warrant an “invasion of privacy.”

LMPD did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

The PSU has allegedly investigated at least three of the officers named in the complaints prior to Palmer’s filing.