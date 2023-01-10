More wet weather to move over California for the next week

More heavy rain, wind and feet of snow will move into California on Tuesday.

DRIVER RESCUED FROM CALIFORNIA FLOODING AS WINTER STORM SLAMS REGION

The weather pattern does not budge much in the next week, with several more systems in line to impact the West Coast.

Some of the energy from the western storm will move into the Plains this week bringing several days of severe storms as well as the risk of tornadoes.

We’ll also be tracking a coastal storm on Friday and Saturday for the East Coast.