More violence rocks Minneapolis after George Floyd's death; 1 killed

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

A man poses for a photo in the parking lot of an AutoZone store in flames, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Violent protests over the death of the black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores.

Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP

