More than $31M in meth concealed in shipment of peppers seized at Texas-Mexico border

Officers with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at a Texas port of entry intercepted $31,169,000 worth of methamphetamine concealed within a shipment of peppers on Sunday.

The discovery was made by CBP’s Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge in Texas, the agency reported on Tuesday.

METH WORTH OVER $5M CONCEALED IN FAKE WATERMELON PACKAGING SEIZED AT US-MEXICO BORDER

On Sunday, a tractor trailer traveling from Mexico attempted to enter the U.S. through the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility.

The vehicle was selected for inspection, including the use of non-intrusive inspection equipment, which is when CBP officers discovered the drugs.

Officers located 1,859 packages of alleged methamphetamine concealed inside a shipment of serrano peppers. The drugs weighed 2,155.02 pounds, the agency said.

$10.2M IN DRUGS DISCOVERED INSIDE REFRIGERATED TRAILER HAULING ROSES AT BORDER, OFFICIALS SAY

“Our CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and intercepted this massive methamphetamine load, preventing it from reaching American streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The drugs and the vehicle were seized by the Office of Field Operations and a criminal investigation was initiated by special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.