More than 100 firefighters battle massive Los Angeles apartment complex fire, 1 injured

At least one person was injured in a massive, multi-alarm apartment fire in Los Angeles early Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Thick black smoke rose over the two-story apartment complex located at the intersection of West 7th Street and S Hoover Street, within the Westlake District neighborhood, as more than 100 firefighters responded to battle the massive blaze, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Emergency response teams swiftly contained the flames, enacting a “surround and drown” strategy to prevent other nearby structures from catching fire.

The remaining residents in the building have been safely evacuated, FOX 11 reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department initially responded to the scene before the fire took place following a disturbance call.

After officers arrived at the scene, a non-compliant suspect inside the building refused their instructions and began setting things on fire, local news station KNX News reported.

The suspect was believed to be armed with a knife and blocked the door to the apartment with a couch, KCAL News reported.

The unidentified man then began lighting objects on fire and throwing them at officers, per the report.

The suspect later jumped from a balcony of the apartment, after it was on fire, and was arrested, according to KCAL News.

High winds in the area pushed the plume of smoke nearly horizontal and undoubtedly contributed to the quick spread of the flames throughout the building.

While mostly consuming the building, the fire was extinguished within an hour, according to KNX News.

The Red Cross and the Mayor of Los Angeles’ Crisis Response Team assisted residents who were displaced by the fire.

