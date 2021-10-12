FOX News 

More severe weather forecast for Plains, snow across Rockies

Another round of severe storms will move into the Plains Tuesday as a powerful cold front slices through the central U.S.

Severe weather threats in the Central U.S.
TORNADOES RIP THROUGH OKLAHOMA ALONG WITH BASEBALL-SIZED HAIL

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall will be possible with some of these storms especially from Texas up into Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

Tornadoes over the Central U.S.
A powerful system across the West is bringing with it several hazards.

Snow over the western U.S.
The first heavy snow will be widespread across the Rockies.

Wind across the West
High wind warnings and advisories are also up from the Great Basin through California and the Southwest which will increase the fire danger.

Hurricane Pamela
Hurricane Pamela out in the Pacific will make landfall over Mexico, but some of the remnant moisture will move into Texas later this week.