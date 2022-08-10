More migrant buses arrive in New York City, days after Mayor Eric Adams scolded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in New York City were on hand for the arrival another group of migrants who were bussed from Texas after they crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

Three migrant buses arrived in NYC early Wednesday morning, following the path of the group of 50 migrants who were bussed to the same area on Friday, August 5.

The buses arrived just days after New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference on Sunday regarding the mass transit of migrant groups out of Texas and into New York.

Texas has sent thousands of migrants from the border state into Washington, D.C., New York City, and other areas.

While awaiting the arrival of the three new buses early Wednesday, NYC’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro accused a “morally corrupt” Abbott of using the bussing of migrants to the Big Apple as a “political ploy” aimed to “foment anti-immigrant sentiment.”

“You cannot take the words of Governor Abbott seriously. He’s demonstrated his moral character with these actions, and they’re disgusting. We do know that people are arriving with a great amount of needs because of the treatment they’ve received in the state of Texas,” Castro said outside The New York Times building in Manhattan. “Again, this must be condemned. This must be looked into. And our federal government will… take steps to hold them accountable.”

“No one is blaming them, but we are condemning this Governor Abbott’s treatment,” he said. “If he wanted to help, he would be bussing them to the actual locations that they need to… meet, to be transported to. But he’s not. He’s transporting people to Washington, D.C. and to New York City without any communication with us, with the intent of forcing as much harm as possible to our cities.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, Adams threatened to take a busload of New Yorkers to Texas to door knock and help get Abbott out of office for the “good of America,” before then calling for more federal funding to address the influx of migrants to the Big Apple sanctuary city.

“This is horrific when you think about what the governor is doing,” Adams said.

“We’re finding that some of the families are on the bus that wanted to go to other locations, and they were not allowed to do so,” the New York City mayor added. “They were forced on the bus with the understanding that they were going to other locations that they wanted to go to, and when they tried to explain they were not allowed to do so.”

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported that Adams is calling for federal help because he says 4,000 migrants have arrived in the Big Apple in the last three months.

Melugin pointed out that Texas averages 4,000 migrants crossing its border every day.

Abbott began sending migrants out of his state into liberal cities — thousands of miles from the U.S.-Mexico border — as a way to bring evidence of the migrant crisis to their doorstep and to bring attention to the issue of illegal immigration in his own state.

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said Friday.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” the Texas governor added. “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

Texas has sent over 5,100 migrants to Washington D.C., a surge that caused Mayor Muriel Bowser to activate the District of Columbia National Guard.

The last group of migrants was sent to the nation’s capital last week and more can be expected, Abbott suggested.

“Believe me, we have more buses headed their way as we speak right now. But this just shows the hypocrisy of these liberal leaders up in the northeast who think that border crisis created by Joe Biden, that is fine as long as it’s Texas that has to deal with it,” Abbott said.

“But as soon as they have to deal with it the real confidence of the crisis, they are up in arms calling for the national guard as you point out dealing with just a tiny fraction of what we had to deal with every single day,” he added. “We’re going to keep sending those buses up there until they fully understand and most importantly — until the Biden administration does its job to enforce the laws concerning the border.”

Abbott has invited Adams to the border to witness the immigration crisis, but Adams has declined.

