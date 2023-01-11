More heavy rain, snow forecast for West Coast

More heavy rain, wind and feet of snow are forecast for California.

CALIFORNIA AUTHORITIES SAY FINDING MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD IS ‘TOP PRIORITY’ AS SEARCH RESUMES WEDNESDAY MORNING

The weather pattern does not budge much in the next week, with several more systems in line to impact the West Coast.

Some of the energy from the western storm will target the South and Southeast, bringing strong-to-severe storms on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, a coastal storm will develop Friday, impacting sections of the Northeast over the weekend.