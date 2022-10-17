More arrests made in deadly NJ pop-up car rally

Authorities have announced more arrests in connection with chaos during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey last month.

Cape May County prosecutors and Wildwood police said one man was arrested on a riot charge and another in connection with an alleged assault on a police officer in the unsanctioned rally called H2Oi or H2O22 that occurred on the weekend of Sept. 24.

Police across multiple communities struggled to control the chaotic situation as Nj.com reported social media videos showing modified vehicles revving engines and speeding off to cheers from crowds. WCAU-TV reported people hanging out of cars as drivers spun in circles, and also showed burnouts, drifting and crashes.

Prosecutors earlier said Gerald White, 37, of Pittsburgh was charged with two counts of death by auto, assault by auto and other counts. They allege his car hit another car, killing a passenger in the other vehicle, 34-year-old Timothy Ogden, and then struck two pedestrians, killing Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Authorities also announced aggravated assault and assault by auto charges against 31-year-old Eryk Wnek of Linden, alleging that he collided with another vehicle and then struck a low-speed vehicle, critically injuring the driver and also injuring a woman and four juvenile passengers.

Participants say the event gives enthusiasts a chance to gather and check out cars, but officials in other areas such as Ocean City, Maryland, have reported problems stemming from the event in previous years.