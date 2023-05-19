Moraine, Ohio active shooting incident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: police

A shooting incident at the DMAX Ltd. plant in Moraine, Ohio late Thursday evening left one victim dead and two others injured, police said.

The Moraine Police Department said a male suspect entered the facility and specifically targeted one individual, who was fatally shot.

Sgt. Andrew Parish said another victim suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated at the Kettering Health Main Campus hospital.

The suspect is also being treated for injuries at the same hospital, Parish said, after he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A large law enforcement presence, including 30 – 40 police vehicles from multiple agencies and medical units, responded to the factory, which is located at 3100 Dryden Road.

Employees were evacuated from the facility, with some telling WKEF they heard gunshots inside the building.

According to WHIO, some employees remained barricaded inside a lab at the facility.

Speaking over the phone, one victim was asked about the shooting and said: “We don’t know. We’re stuck in the lab.” The individual abruptly hung up the phone, the station reported.

DMAX Ltd. became a subsidiary of General Motors. LLC in May 2022. It provides diesel engines for heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and heavy-duty GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

The manufacturing facility employs approximately 800 employees, according to the company’s website.