Monterey Park massacre guns revealed, Meghan sends message with ‘Spare’ tour absence and more top headlines

MONTEREY PARK MASSACRE – Police identify guns used in California mass shooting. Continue reading …

‘HEINOUS’ AND ‘RECKLESS’ – Memphis police chief calls for peace as city awaits release of ‘inhumane’ Tyre Nichols body cam video. Continue reading …

‘SPARE’ ME – Meghan Markle is sending a message with her absence from Harry’s memoir tour, experts say. Continue reading …

SMOLDERING – Lawyer details case against Fireball whiskey producer. Continue reading …

EDUCATION UPGRADE – Iowa passes school choice measure over teacher’s union objections. Continue reading …

POLITICS

GOP BRAWL – The competitive, combustible bitter battle for RNC chair. Continue reading …

KEEP HIM AWAY – Mike Pompeo eviscerates ‘leaker’ high-profile Dem Adam Schiff. Continue reading …

LEFT IN THE DUST – Ted Cruz delivers blow to Chinese economy. Continue reading …

MAJOR SHAKEUP – House GOP announces changes to committees with big impact on Americans. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘PLAYGROUNDS, NOT PRONOUNS’ – Legal experts sound off on teachers transitioning kids without parental consent. Continue reading …

DOING BIBI’S BIDDING – NYT writer Thomas Friedman says AIPAC, Jewish groups using ‘power and influence’ to stop US from being tough on Israel. Continue reading …

‘PROPERTY DAMAGE IS VIOLENCE’ – After CNN guest questions whether Atlanta riot’s property destruction counts as violence, Americans weigh in. Continue reading …

BORDER’S EFFECT ON CITIES – NYC Mayor Eric Adams continues to press Biden on border crisis. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – This ‘pay for play’ scheme is right out in the open. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – A look into the strange circumstances around Jeffrey Epstein’s death. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these ‘idiots’ for good reason. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BLOODIEST YEAR – Expert blames major city’s anti-police sentiment for record violence. Continue reading …

MID-AIR SCARE – Man credited with saving woman’s life after she faints during flight. Continue reading …

‘UNLUCKY’ – Pooch finds forever home after 14 failed adoptions. Continue reading …

CURBING CRIME – San Francisco’s new DA cracking down on drug crimes – yet struggles remain. Continue reading …

STUNNING AND SERENE – After a heavy frost hit Graceville, Minnesota, one traveler caught the magical winter landscape on video. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Andy McCarthy: Merrick Garland politicized the special counsel designation. See video …

WATCH: Rep. Henry Cuellar says migrants will ‘keep coming’ without consequences: ‘We’ve got to do something stronger.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Many Americans did not believe that Jeffrey Epstein had killed himself, given the strange circumstances of his death, stranger than even most people understood at the time, it was going to take a sustained public relations campaign to convince Americans that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, but Bill Barr was willing to make the effort.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

