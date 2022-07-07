Montana’s Glacier National Park Going-to-the-Sun Road opening delayed due to weather

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road could have its latest opening since it was constructed in 1933 as crews continue to clear deep snows from the popular and scenic highway.

Park officials said the road will be passable no earlier than July 13 and possibly later.

The road has opened after July 4 only five times in park history including this year, the Flathead Beacon reports.

MONTANA MAN DIES AT GLACIER NATIONAL PARK

Cooler temperatures and heavy snows — including up to 2 feet on June 17 — have hampered efforts to clear the road.

OFFICIALS SLAM GLACIER NATIONAL PARK TOURISTS FOR ALLEGEDLY LEAVING TRASH EVERYWHERE

Hikers and bikers are able to use the closed road when avalanche conditions allow. In 2021, a late-spring avalanche blocked Going-to-the-Sun Road and trapped a group of bikers, forcing some to be rescued.