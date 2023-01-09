Montana shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured as gunman barricaded in residence

A shooting at a birthday party in Billings, Montana, left one person dead and another injured, and the suspect was initially uncooperative as they barricaded themselves inside a residence, police said.

A heavy police presence was seen shortly after 6 p.m. local time Sunday night in the area of Grand Ave. and 12th St. Officers had responded to the 1200 block of Burlington Ave. in connection with a shooting, and people were urged to evade the area.

According to Billings Police, one man was injured in the shooting and was then transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police also located a dead person on the scene believe to be connected to the shooting.

The gunman barricaded in the residence and police said he was not cooperating.

Gas was pumped inside the residence and police said they were using technology to look inside, adding that the suspect was the only person in the home.

SWAT teams then attempted to make contact with the suspect. At one point, the suspect shot their gun out of a window.

Police reported at around 1 a.m. that the suspect was taken into custody and that there were no further shots or injuries to officers or the suspect.