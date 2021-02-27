Montana massive 30 car pile-up blamed on icy bridge

Icy conditions on Yellowstone River Bridge led to a 30 car pile-up shortly before noon on Saturday, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

No fatalities have been reported but two people are critically injured.

Part of I-90 was shut down as it took more than two hours for authorities to tow all the wrecked cars away from the scene.

NTSB INVESTIGATING 133 CAR PILE-UP THAT LEFT SIX PEOPLE DEAD IN TEXAS

One traveler told the Billings Gazette that as she braked to avoid cars stopping ahead of her, a semi-truck struck her vehicle.

“It was like bumper cars,” she told the newspaper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was around 30 degrees in Billings when the crash took place.

One of the deadliest multi-vehicle wrecks in recent memory took place earlier this month when six people were killed and dozens were injured in a 133 car pile-up in Fort Worth, Texas.