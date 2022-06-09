Montana man dies at Glacier National Park

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A climber was found dead on Tuesday in Glacier National Park.

The National Park Service said that 19-year-old Winslow Nichols of Columbia Falls, Montana, was found deceased on the side of Mt. Brown.

Glacier National Park dispatch received a missing person notification from a concerned friend who had lost contact with his climbing partner at approximately 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

The two men had planned to hike and climb the mountain – which is around 8,500 feet in elevation – together and became separated.

Park rangers then launched a search for Nichols and located a vehicle at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner.

As ground crews searched the nearby area, Two Bear Air rescue performed an air search.

At around 7 p.m., Nichols was located and his body was recovered.

While the circumstances of Nichols’ death remain unknown, rangers suspect he fell while climbing.

There were “spring” weather conditions at the top of the mountain, with mixed snow and rocks.

No foul play is suspected, and the death remains under investigation by Glacier National Park law enforcement rangers.

“The park thanks the Flathead County Dispatch for their professional and prompt transfer of the incident and Two Bear Air for their quick recovery efforts,” the park service said. “Park staff would like to express their deepest condolences to the family and ask that the public respect the family’s privacy.”