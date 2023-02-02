Montana high school wrestling team under investigation for sexual assault and hazing: reports

A Kalispel, Montana, high school wrestling team is under investigation for alleged hazing and sexual assault, according to reports.

CBS station KPAX in Missoula, Montana reported that the Kalispell Police Department was investigating allegations of sexual assault and hazing against members of the Glacier High School wrestling team, made on Jan. 9, 2023.

Attorney Michael Bliven, who the station said represents the victims, claimed the assaults were the result of a tradition and culture of hazing at the high school and with its wrestling program.

He also said the alleged incidents occurred on school buses and hotels as far back as last year.

While the investigation is underway, Bliven has reportedly asked that the school’s activities director and head wrestling coach be suspended.

“On Jan. 9, we were made aware of alleged misconduct involving some of our students that reportedly took place last year,” Kalispell School District Superintendent Micah Hill said in a statement. “As soon as we learned about this incident, we immediately started an internal investigation, which included reaching out to the students involved and their parents. At the same time, we learned a police investigation into the matter was underway.”

The superintendent added that the district has taken disciplinary action, though would not elaborate further due to privacy concerns.

Hill did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the matter.

