Monster tornado sweeps Oklahoma, leaving residents trapped in their homes: report

A massive tornado has swept across Oklahoma, destroying many homes and leaving several residents trapped under the debris of their destroyed homes, according to a report.

While several injuries have been reported through the Kingston area, there have been no reported deaths.

Photos taken at the scene show the carnage left behind as homes were wrestled down to their foundations, vehicles were flipped over, and debris sprawled for miles.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation was forced to close US-70 as its crews cleared the roadways for safe use, Fox 25 of Oklahoma City reported.

A video reportedly taken in the tornado even showed a truck flipped completely over before it miraculously drove off.

Red Cross Oklahoma has encouraged people affected by the tornado to seek shelter at Kingston High School.