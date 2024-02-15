Moment of gunfire at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration caught on video

The moment that gunfire sent a crowd of terrified fans scattering for cover at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday was captured on video.

The mass shooting erupted around 2 p.m. outside Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, leaving a mother of two dead and 21 others wounded, including children. More than 800 police officers were in the area for the parade.

In video from FOX Sports, the sound of sudden gunfire can be heard as throngs of Chiefs’ fans fill the area. Some fans begin to panic and scramble through the crowd.

Social media users posted shocking video of police running through Wednesday’s crowded scene as people fled. Another video showed two people chase and tackle a person, holding them down until two police officers arrived.

BIDEN, HARRIS CALL FOR GUN CONTROL IN SEPARATE COMMENTS AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS’ PARADE

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a radio disk jockey for KKFI, was confirmed to have been killed in the shooting, the radio station said in a statement.

Of the 21 others injured by the gunfire, at least eight were children. In total, 11 children were injured, ranging from ages 6 to 15, according to Children’s Mercy Hospital. The children are expected to survive.

Police say three people were taken into custody and at least one firearm was recovered, though no details have been given about those who were detained or a possible motive.

KANSAS CITY RADIO DJ, MOM OF 2 KILLED IN SHOOTING AFTER CHIEFS’ SUPER BOWL CELEBRATION

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement that he was “heartbroken for our community.”

“As thousands gathered under bright skies today, the horrific acts of a few brought tragedy to us all.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police Chief Stacey Graves said at an evening news conference that police were still piecing together what happened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.