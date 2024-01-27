Mom holds HIV-positive man at gunpoint after finding him raping young daughter: police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An Oklahoma mother held an HIV-positive youth sports coach at gunpoint after finding him sexually abusing her young daughter inside her home, police said.

“He raped me,” an unidentified 12-year-old girl told investigators this month after her mother made the discovery in her Oklahoma City house, the Kansas City Star reported.

Police said suspect Donovan Scott Sheppard, 39, had gotten into a bar fight on Jan. 13 and was picked up by the mother, with whom he was living at the time.

The young girl was asleep in the home when Sheppard and the mother returned, with the mother going to bed soon thereafter, KFOR reported, citing an affidavit.

The mother, who was first only identified as an adult female living in the home, awoke and soon found Sheppard raping her daughter, according to reports.

Police responded to the home and found the mother holding Sheppard at gunpoint.

Sheppard has been a youth baseball coach for a team called the Oklahoma Aftermath for the last several years, per the Kansas City Star. He reportedly admitted to police that he was HIV-positive, and investigators reported in the criminal complaint that he was not using a condom during the alleged assault.

The girl told investigators that it wasn’t the first time Sheppard allegedly raped her, saying that six other similar attacks had occurred since she was 11 years old. One of the attacks included Sheppard allegedly raping her on her 12th birthday, police reported.

Sheppard was arrested and is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Cleveland County Jail, according to inmate records reviewed by Fox News Digital. He was hit with a bevy of charges, including lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child; engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses; exposing others to AIDS; rape, first degree; and rape by instrumentation.