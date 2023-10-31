Mom accused of holding booze-fueled teen sex parties indicted on slew of felonies

A mom accused of hosting wild sex parties for her teenage son and his friends, when she encouraged the boys to sexually assault young girls in her swanky California mansion, has been indicted on a slew of felonies.

Shannon O’Connor, 49, is facing 63 counts in Santa Clara County, including child endangerment for plying teens with liquor and aiding and abetting sexual assault, the Mercury News reported.

The grand jury handed up an indictment after 17 alleged victims testified, according to the local newspaper.

Prosecutors allege that O’Connor threw six depraved parties in 2020 at her 6,000-square-foot Los Gatos mansion to entertain her freshman quarterback son and his friends.

O’Connor allegedly purchased beer, vodka and whiskey for the teens, who were mostly 14 and 15, and encouraged them to drink until they passed out.

She told them to keep the parties a secret from their parents and even helped some sneak out of their homes to attend the debauched gatherings, court papers allege.

At a New Year’s Eve party with about five 14-year-old attendees, she allegedly watched and laughed as a drunken teen sexually assaulted a young girl in a bed, according to prosecutors.

At a party in December 2020, O’Connor allegedly handed a boy a condom and shoved him into a room with an inebriated girl and told them to have sex. The girl escaped by locking herself in a bathroom, court papers allege.

On another occasion, she allegedly sent a trashed teen into a bedroom where he sexually assaulted an intoxicated 14-year-old girl. At another party, that same girl told authorities she was so drunk that she almost drowned in a hot tub.

Other parents have spoken out about the twisted sex parties where their children were abused in the $5 million French Colonial-style home, which features a swimming pool and a ping pong table.

“She’s really good with the phones. She’s a pro with social media,” one mother told the Denver Post. “She tries to put a wedge between the parents and children. She’s a predator.”

It was ultimately the kids’ smartphones that tipped off parents to O’Connor’s alleged sick conduct and led to a criminal investigation.

“We were really all fooled by the ‘cool mom’ thing,” said another parent. “Looking back … the red flags were there.”

O’Connor was arrested in 2021 in Ada County, Idaho, and has been held without bail. She is also facing fraud charges for allegedly making $120,000 in unauthorized purchases on an employer’s credit card.

An attorney for O’Connor could not immediately be reached.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.