Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera testifies in court
The man on trial for the 2018 murder of Mollie Tibbetts testified for the first time in an Iowa courtroom on Wednesday.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera answered questions through a translator from his defense attorney Jennifer Frese in Scott County District Court in Davenport, Iowa.
DEFENSE PAINTS MOLLIE TIBBETTS MURDER SUSPECT AS HARD-WORKING IMMIGRANT
Rivera is facing one count of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student.
If convicted, Rivera faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Fox News’ Melissa Chrise contributed to this report.