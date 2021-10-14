FOX News 

Moisture from Hurricane Pamela brings flooding threats, wet weather to Texas, Oklahoma

Hurricane Pamela made landfall along the west coast of Mexico and will continue to weaken.

Moisture from Pamela is spreading across the mountains of northern Mexico into Texas and the southern Plains, where the threat of flooding will continue through Friday.

Flood advisories from Texas into Oklahoma
Flood watches are in effect from Texas into Oklahoma, as tropical downpours may lead to flash flooding.

San Antonio, Austin, Waco and Dallas are included in the threat area.

Forecast rainfall across the Central U.S.
In addition, a powerful system over the northern Rockies and northern Plains is winding down, leaving behind temperatures that are well below average for much of the West.

Forecast highs in the West
Meanwhile, the East will feel temperatures well above average through the end of the week.