Missouri woman who allegedly posed with Pelosi's nameplate charged in connection with Capitol riot

A Missouri woman seen apparently posing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s nameplate was charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, federal documents show.

At least three identified tipsters and multiple anonymous tipsters named Emily Hernandez after her image was circulated in “video by ITV News, a television news network based in the United Kingdom,” according to a Friday statement from the FBI.

“In the video…a large group of individuals can be seen streaming in and out of a room in the Capitol building with a curved entryway and a wooden sign above the doorway stating ‘Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi,'” the document says.

One tipster sent the FBI a photo from Hernandez’s Facebook page that appeared to show her at the Capitol, and another sent the FBI a photo from Hernandez’s Snapchat that appeared to show her beneath the Capitol dome. Anonymous tipsters submitted more photos of the woman holding Pelosi’s sign.

Hernandez is facing five charges, including unlawful entry, engaging in disorderly conduct at the Capitol, and stealing a piece of federal property, according to a federal complaint. She has not been arrested.

A curator estimates that the cost to replace the Speaker’s sign will come to $870, according to the FBI.

Federal law enforcement officials expected to have “well over 300” open cases this week in connection with last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

The FBI received more than 140,000 digital tips from the public as of Friday, said Steven D’Antuano, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. He updated reporters on arrests and the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

